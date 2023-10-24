An Angora rabbit whose fur was so matted and unkempt she could not move properly is looking for a new home.

Three-year-old Cinnamon was taken into RSPCA care as her former owner was unable to look after her.

The animal welfare charity said the rabbit's long-haired coat was so unkempt and knotted that she was unable to move her bead correctly and took staff at Great Ayton Animal Centre, near Middlesbrough, more than an hour to detangle.

Great Ayton animal care supervisor, Beverley Dunn, said: “Cinnamon was extremely matted when she came to us and it took myself and a colleague over an hour to dematt her. Her coat was so bad the fur on her ears had become joined to the hair on her back and she couldn’t move her head properly.

“There were clumps of solid fur tangled up with old straw and faeces. It must have been very uncomfortable for her. Once we’d cut out all the knots and given her a really good clean we put her down on the floor and she realised she could hop around again and off she went. It was really lovely to see.”

Cinnamon is back to her fluffy best after being detangled by RSPCA officers. Credit: RSPCA

Cinnamon is one of 14 rescue rabbits at the centre.

The RSPCA said it saw a 48% rise in the number of rabbits arriving at its centres compared to 2021.

Dr Jane Tyson, the RSPCA’s rabbit welfare expert, said: “Our centres are full of unwanted rabbits as we have had a significant increase in our intake over the last year or two. For anyone who’s thinking about bringing rabbits into their lives, or are looking for a friend for their own rabbit, we’d encourage them to get in touch with their local RSPCA rescue centre.

“Small doesn't necessarily mean easy and we'd always ask prospective owners to do their research and make sure they have the time, money and resources to be able to care for a rabbit for the rest of their lives.

“They need so much more than just a hutch at the end of the garden and are very complex animals with needs for company, stimulation and exercise. They also have long life spans of around eight to 12 years so they are a big commitment for any family.”

