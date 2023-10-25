People living in North Yorkshire have been warned of a potential increase in noise coming from the skies due to some temporary 24-hour flight operations.

RAF Leeming has confirmed the Swiss Air Force will be carrying out exercises from its base, near Northallerton, from mid-November to mid-December.

The air force, which will be flying F-18s, is understood to use the base every year and will operate three to four waves of flights a day, from Monday to Friday.

And though the operations can be carried out 24 hours a day, it was confirmed that the last landing would generally be 10pm.

No flights will be operated on Saturday and Sunday, and flights are weather-dependent.

