A "suspicious item" was destroyed by bomb experts following an incident in Darlington.

Durham Police said part of Neasham Road was cordoned off on the afternoon of Tuesday 24 October at about 3:50pm following reports of a suspicious item.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialists attended and examined the item before it was confirmed that it did not pose a threat and was destroyed.

The cordon was lifted at about 6:40pm.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak to a man wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and a baseball cap seen in the area at the time of the report.

Anybody who may have seen the man in the area between 3.30pm and 4pm are asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 285 of 24 October.

