Ten people have been arrested by police investigating an alleged kidnapping plot.

Northumbria Police said a number of people were reported to have been held against their will at an address on South Tyneside and had been seriously assaulted on 20 September.

Officers carried out a number of dawn raids at multiple addresses in South Shields on Monday 23 October.

Eight men and two women, aged between 24 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, blackmail and assault.

Of those 10 people, six men and one woman have been charged with a number of offences and are due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 25 October.

A 30-year-old man remains in police custody. A 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been released on bail.

Inquiries will continue in the area in the coming days.

Detective Inspector Mark Atherton, who is leading the investigation, said: “Following a concerning report made to us about a number of people being held against their will at an address in the area, an investigation was launched with a number of specialist detectives tasked with establishing exactly what happened.

“A number of people sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries and have now been safeguarded."

He continued: “Our investigation remains ongoing and is still at an early stage but we do believe there is no risk to the wider public at this time."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Northumbria Police by calling 101 or via the Northumbria Police website, quoting log NP-20230921-0543.

