Eight people have now been arrested in connection with an investigation which saw masked intruders drive onto a football pitch in Gateshead during a match in July.

The incident happened at halftime during a friendly match between Dunston UTS and Gateshead FC.

The sides were playing at Dunston's ground as part of their pre-season.

A total of eight people have been arrested for offences of affray or criminal damage.

Four of those, aged between 19 and 30, have since been released with no further action to be taken.

Four men, aged between 28 and 40, remain on police bail.

The match was abandoned at half time due to the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...