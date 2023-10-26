A man has been charged in connection with an alleged bomb hoax after a "suspicious item" was found in Darlington.

Part of Neasham Road was cordoned off on Tuesday afternoon after police were called to reports of a suspicious item.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialists destroyed the item as a precaution before examining it and confirming it to pose no threat.

A 23-year-old man from Darlington has now been charged with placing an article with intent to cause a bomb hoax.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Thursday 26 October.

The incident happened at about 3:50pm on 24 October and a police cordon was in place for several hours.

