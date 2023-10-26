Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has received a 10-month ban from football for breaching betting rules, according to reports in Italy.

The 23-year-old will miss the rest of the campaign and will play no part in the 2024 Euros should Italy qualify.

Tonali joined Newcastle in a £55million deal last summer.

Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina has told Sky Sports Italia that Tonali has agreed a plea bargain of 18 months with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). He will be unable to play for 10 months and will then have an extra eight months of rehabilitation activities.

The agreement will now be passed on to the Italian National Olympic Committee for approval before it is extended internationally.

Sandro Tonali featured in Newcastle's 1-0 defeat by Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. Credit: PA

Gravina told reporters : “An agreement has been reached between the federal prosecutor and Sandro Tonali. The plea agreement is for 18 months, of which eight months is for rehabilitation, which involves therapeutic activity and making at least 16 public appearances.

“The rules call for a certain number of years of suspension, but the plea bargain and extenuating circumstances have been taken into consideration and the players’ collaboration went above and beyond, therefore we must continue to respect the rules we have established for ourselves.”

Fellow Italian international Nicolò Fagioli received a seven-month ban last week from the FIGC for gambling while Aston Villa midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo is also helping with their investigations.

This year, Brentford striker Ivan Toney received an eight-month suspension for betting while Nottingham Forest’s Harry Toffolo was given a suspended five-month ban after 375 breaches of the rules.

Tonali featured for the last time this season on Wednesday as he came on as a second-half substitute in the Magpies' 1-0 defeat by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...