FIFA has confirmed a 10-month worldwide ban for Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali.

It means the midfielder has been ruled out of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolves after FIFA has ratified the ban.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on 26 October that the 23-year-old had been suspended until next season after agreeing a plea bargain as part of an investigation into illegal betting activity.

Newcastle United said they had yet to be officially informed of the ban during a morning press conference on 27 October.

Eddie Howe said that the £55million summer signing from AC Milan was therefore expected to travel to the Midlands with the rest of the squad.

But FIFA has now confirmed the request submitted by the FIGC to extend the sanction it imposed on Tonali to have worldwide effect has now been granted.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe said at his morning press conference: “It’s a difficult one because we haven’t had official confirmation as a football club yet.

“We’ve heard the news, the statement, but we haven’t had anything from the Italian authorities at the moment, so we’re in limbo, really, waiting for that official confirmation to come through.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has given Tonali his full support. Credit: PA

Asked if there was a chance the Italy international could be involved at Molineux, Howe added: “Yes, I think there’s a high chance again that he could be available for us.

“I still think there are a few things that have to happen before the ban is imposed, so let’s see.”

He added: “Certainly with Sandro’s situation, if he is ultimately banned for that length of time, he’s going to have really difficult moments within that timeframe, a lot of attention on him initially, and that’s a difficult situation for him.

“The communication between us, me and my coaching staff and him, is going to be hugely important.”

The Italy international was also fined 20,000 euros and will have to undergo eight months of therapy, as well as carrying out a series of public appearances.

Tonali found himself at the centre of a probe during this month’s international break into breaches of betting rules, and was alleged to have wagered on games involving former clubs Brescia and Milan during his spells with them.

Agent Giuseppe Riso has claimed Tonali is living with a “gambling addiction” - the Magpies have vowed to support him as he attempts to deal with that.

