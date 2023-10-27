A footballer will appear in court after being charged with raping a woman.

Hartlepool United midfielder Oliver Finney has been charged with one count of rape and is set to appear at Crewe Magistrates' Court on Monday 13 November.

It relates to an alleged incident in Sandbach on Sunday 27 February 2022, when Finney played for Crewe Alexandra.

He has been suspended by Hartlepool pending the outcome of the investigation.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: "A man from Hartlepool has been summonsed to court following an investigation into a rape in Sandbach.

"Oliver Finney, 25, of Durham Street, is set to appear at Crewe Magistrates' Court on Monday 13 November charged with one count of rape.

"This relates to the rape of a woman at an address in Sandbach on Sunday 27 February 2022."

A Hartlepool United statement added: "Hartlepool United have been made aware of a police investigation surrounding a first-team player which has been reported in the press today.

"The allegation dates back to before the player joined Hartlepool United.

"Upon being informed of the allegation and investigation for the first time the club immediately placed the player on suspension pending the investigation outcome.

"The matter is subject to an official process and therefore no further comment will made at this time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...