A man accused of the murder of a 70-year-old man and the attempted murder of his housemate has been further charged with assaulting emergency workers.

Ahmed Alid, 44, is accused of murdering Terrence Carney after Mr Carney had just used a cash machine in Hartlepool town centre on Sunday 15 October.

Alid is also accused of attempting to kill his housemate, Javed Nouri, after allegedly fighting with him.

He has been further charged with two counts of assaulting emergency workers by beating on 16 October.

Prosecutor Ben Lloyd told the Old Bailey on Friday that the two additional counts relate to Alid’s alleged conduct during an interview at the police station following his arrest for the other offences he is accused of.

Moroccan national Alid, aided by an Arabic interpreter, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from HMP Frankland on Friday and spoke to confirm his name.

Alid allegedly stabbed Mr Nouri in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, at around 5:15am on October 15.

He then travelled half a mile to Tees Street, where he is alleged to have fatally stabbed Mr Carney.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker re-remanded Alid into custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on 16 February, currently set to take place at Teesside Crown Court.

