Newcastle United faced their first setback in the Champions League so far after a 1-0 defeat at the Hands of German side Borussia Dortmund.

But whilst the Magpies missed out on three points, they also swerved a parking ticket.

The same can't be said about their visiting opponents.

The Dortmund team bus was seen receiving a £50 fine after parking across a number of car park spaces on Grand Parade in Tynemouth on Thursday.

The video of the moment a ticket was stuck on the yellow and black bus was posted on Facebook by Newcastle United fan Josh Valks.

A North Tyneside Council spokesperson said on Thursday: “Our Civil Enforcement Officers are obliged to issue a ticket when a vehicle is parked in contravention to restrictions in place.

“We can confirm earlier today, a £50 ticket was given to a bus parked on Grand Parade, Tynemouth. The charge will reduce to £25 if paid within 14 days.

“If it makes it easier for our visitors, we will have a word with Eddie and the lads to see if they can collect it for us on 7 November after they get their revenge in Dortmund. We hope the ticket and the grey North East weather didn’t dampen their trip to our stunning coastline.”

The local authority went on to make light of the situation, adding: "If it makes it easier for our visitors, we will have a word with Eddie and the lads to see if they can collect it for us on November 7 after they get their revenge in Dortmund.

"We hope the ticket and the grey North East weather didn’t dampen their trip to our stunning coastline."