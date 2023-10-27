A swan has died after being decapitated in what police are treating as a "deliberate attack".

The bird was injured at Riverside Park, in Chester-le-Street, County Durham.

It is believed to have happened sometime between the evening of Thursday 19 October and the early hours of Friday 20 October.

Police say they are treating it as a deliberate attack and inquiries are ongoing.

Officers have been checking CCTV from the area and are asking any witnesses to get in touch.

Neighbourhood officers are also carrying out regular patrols in the park.

Anyone with any information is asked to email james.wise@durham.police.uk quoting incident reference 145 of 20 October.

