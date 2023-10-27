Play Brightcove video

Eddie Howe discusses Sandro Tonali's current situation

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has claimed there is a "high chance" Sandro Tonali will feature against Wolves despite his looming betting ban.

President of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) Gabriele Gravina yesterday said that a 10-month suspension had been agreed after Tonali entered a plea bargain.

A statement on the FIGC website later confirmed Gravina's comments. As part of his sanction, Tonali must undergo eight months of therapy for "recovery from gambling addiction" and faces a fine of €20,000, around £17,400.

However, the ban is yet to be officially communicated to Newcastle meaning he could still be available on Saturday.

Sandro Tonali is comforted by Kieran Trippier after Newcastle's 4-0 over Crystal Palace last week. Credit: PA

"It is a difficult one because we haven’t had anything official from the Italian authorities at the moment," Howe explained in his pre-match press conference. "I think there is a high chance he could be available for us.

"There are still a few things that have to happen before the ban’s imposed."

Howe said he would have no problems pitching Tonali into match action, praising him for his reaction to a difficult few weeks.

"I think you saw from the Dortmund game he came on and did really well," he said. "He was bright and that’s how he’s trained from the moment this happened. I think his training performances have been very good.

"Obviously when he goes home there could be very different times for him but from what I can see he is handling himself in the right way."

Sandro Tonali featured for Newcastle against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Credit: PA

Howe is likely to need Tonali's services too. The Magpies are struggling with something of an injury crisis with many faces out.

Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy have been ruled out with injuries picked up during the 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes and Elliot Anderson also remain out while Joe Willock is still returning to full-match fitness after more than five months on the sidelines.

Newcastle's encounter with Wolves will get underway at 5:30pm on Saturday.

