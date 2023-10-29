Two dogs believed to be XL Bully breed have been seized by police after a serious dog attack in North Tyneside.

Police were called to Sydney Grove in Wallsend at around 11pm on Saturday 28 October by a number of concerned residents who said a woman and her dogs had been injured in the yard of a property

A 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries to her legs and arms while two dogs are receiving treatment from a vet.

Police arrested a 22-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog. Both remain in police custody.

Along with the two dogs believed to be XL bullies, three other dogs were also seized.

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation and officers remain in the area to carry out door to door enquiries and offer reassurance to the wider community.

Detective Inspector Corrin Lowery of Northumbria Police said: “I understand this incident will have caused some concern, but I would like to reassure residents and the wider community there is no risk at the time.

“A full investigation has been launched so we can establish a full, clear picture of events, and officers will remain the area today speaking to residents and carrying out further enquiries. I would encourage anyone who is concerned or worried to make themselves known.

“The victim remains in hospital with serious injuries, and I wish her and her two dogs, a full recovery.

“The investigation is at an early stage but we do believe all those involved are known to each other. Two people remain in custody and a total of five dogs have been seized while we continue with our enquiries.

“We would ask that anyone who hasn’t spoken to us yet, but has information, gets in touch. And I was also ask that people do not speculate about this incidents, especially on social media, while our work continues.

