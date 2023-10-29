Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe says he must be "careful" with his team selection for his side's trip to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, after being held to a 2-2 draw away at Wolves.

Howe's injury depleted squad had to settle for a point Molineux, off the back of a disapointing 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund at St James' Park on Wednesday evening.

After a strong start, Newcastle took the lead through Callum Wilson after Wolves keeper Jose Sa spilled the ball in the penalty area, before a header from Mario Lemina pulled the home side level.

After the half-time break, Newcastle were handed a penalty after a VAR review determined Fabian Schar had been fouled in the Wolves box. Wilson dispatched, but Wolves once again equalised through Hwang Hee-chan to ensure the spoils were shared.

Howe named a squad heavy on defensive players after his side picked up injuries to Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak in the midweek defeat to Dortmund, while also officially losing midfielder Sandro Tonali, whose ten-month ban over alleged betting offences began on Friday.

Elliot Anderson is expected to be out of action for up to eight weeks with a back injury.

Callum Wilson delivered both goals for the Magpies in a 2-2 draw against Wolves. Credit: PA Images

Speaking about the busier schedule his side is facing, Howe said: "Certainly (the schedule) is something we're going to have to get used to this season, and this is what we want on a regular basis, this is the pinnacle, so we're not moaning about it."

"The only disappointment is we've got a lot of injuries to attacking players and it's limited my options to change or freshen the players up but every player wants to play football and the lads will get a lot of football in the next few weeks.

"(The glass is) definitely half-full. We have to be really positive after the performance and effort given. Nobody can say we weren't committed, we weren't brave and we didn't give everything to win the game so I'm very proud of the players."

Newcastle United face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the competition's fourth round on Wednesday evening.

The Red Devils beat Newcastle in the competition's final in 2023, thanks to goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford.

