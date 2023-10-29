Roads closed as overnight flooding hits County Durham village

Emergency services are working to support residents in County Durham after overnight flooding.

People living in the village of Lanchester awoke to see Front Street submerged in water, with homes and businesses affected.

Most roads in the village have been closed - including the A691 in both directions.

Emergency Services are on the scene in Lanchester after overnight flooding. Credit: David Filmer

Police and fire services are on the scene to help those affected.

People are being asked to avoid the area and to plan journeys accordingly.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...