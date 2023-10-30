Labour has suspended Andy McDonald over comments made at a Pro-Palestine rally.

The Middlesbrough MP used the phrase “between the river and the sea” in a speech during a demonstration at the weekend.

Labour has described the comments as "deeply offensive" and confirmed Mr McDonald has been suspended pending an investigation.

Some pro-Palestinian protesters have chanted “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” during recent demonstrations in London.

A Labour spokesperson said: “The comments made by Andy McDonald at the weekend were deeply offensive, particularly at a time of rising antisemitism which has left Jewish people fearful for their safety.

“The chief whip has suspended the Labour whip from Andy McDonald, pending an investigation.”

Andy McDonald previously served in the shadow cabinet. Credit: PA

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has previously branded the slogan antisemitic and claimed that it is “widely understood” to call for the destruction of Israel, but this definition is strongly contested by pro-Palestinian protesters.

In a video shared by Mr McDonald on X, formerly known as Twitter, of his speech at the rally, he said: “We will not rest until we have justice. Until all people, Israelis and Palestinians between the river and the sea can live in peaceful liberty.”

He went on to chant “free Palestine”, alongside the crowd.

Mr McDonald has served as the MP for Middlesbrough since 2012 and has previously held Shadow Cabinet posts in Transport and Employment.

He will sit as an Independent MP while the investigation takes place.

