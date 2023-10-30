A woman has described a former neighbour as being like an "animal" after she bit her face and ear - leaving a "flap" of loose skin.

Danielle Ashcroft, 44, was attacked by Kerry Trainer, 40, outside her neighbour's home in Bensham, Gateshead.

Trainer, who used to live on the street, was said to have grabbed her with both hands and pulled her face towards her.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how both women fell to the ground and Trainer bit Ms Ashcroft's face and right ear.

Ms Ashcroft's husband Miles, 47, intervened but was unable to stop Trainer from pulling out clumps of his wife's hair.

Danielle Ashcroft said the attack in August last year has scarred her for life. Credit: NCJMEDIA SYNDICATION

Ms Ashcroft needed ten stitches after being left with a torn flap of skin and permanent scarring. She said she has also had to have plastic surgery to fix the damage caused.

Last week, Trainer was sentenced to 12 months behind bars at the court in Newcastle after admitting unlawful wounding. The mum-of-one was also handed a restraining order.

Ms Ashcroft said: "She pulled me into her face and she had me by the roots. I could feel her breath on my face. It felt like she was biting through a bit of gristle.

"I couldn't feel any pain, I think it must have been the adrenaline at the time. Her teeth went right the way through which caused a flap. She bit down really hard.

"My husband took me home

and I went straight to the mirror. There was a gaping hole in my face. It was just like a massive flap. I was really, really shocked.

"I never thought she would do anything like this. It's low - it's like being an animal really."

Trainer was sentenced to a year in prison at Newcastle Crown Court. Credit: NCJMEDIA SYNDICATION

Ms Ashcroft said she went to her neighbour's address on Camborne Grove on 14 August last year after her husband heard shouting and screaming and her name being mentioned. She found Trainer in the porch holding a bottle of wine.

The court heard how Trainer raised the wine bottle above her head as if to swing it but the friend she was visiting took it off her. Trainer then went on to bite Ms Ashcroft.

Ms Ashcroft said: "Fear just went over me. I was like what is she going to do? I was just so scared. My husband came out. He had to physically grab her arm to get her off me."

Ms Ashcroft said the attack had a big impact on her mental health and she was unable to leave the house for months.

Ms Ashcroft needed 10 stitches after being bitten by her former neighbour. Credit: NCJMEDIA SYNDICATION

She said: "I was like hermit in my own house. I wouldn't leave because I was too scared. I couldn't go outside for three or four months. I've had six telephone counselling sessions.

"I wouldn't put my hair up and I wouldn't put make up on. I didn't feel myself. It was absolutely draining and I was in so much pain with my scar.

"I have had to have plastic surgery since then. It looks a lot better than it was.

When she was arrested, Trainer, of Ennerdale, Heworth, Gateshead, initially said Ms Ashcroft was the aggressor and she had acted in self defence. She went on to admit unlawful wounding and was jailed for one year.

Shaun Routledge, defending, told the court that Ms Ashcroft had travelled across the street to where Trainer was and said "there was some provocation".

