TWFRS video shows how quickly Halloween costumes can burn

Firefighters have issued a warning to parents to raise awareness of how naked candle flames can engulf children’s Halloween costumes in seconds.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) have encouraged the use of electric candles instead.

Station Manager Jonathan Ramanayake, of the Prevention and Education Department at TWFRS, said he does not want to “put a downer” on this year’s spooky fun but rather ensure safety for all.

He said: “From pumpkin costumes to witch outfits, and princess dresses, many of those on sale on the High Street can go up in flames in a matter of seconds.

”The materials can be flammable and there have been examples across the country of children being severely burned when costumes have caught fire.

"Halloween costumes do undergo fire safety tests and we work with retailers to ensure they're as safe as possible. Labelling is also clearer than ever before.”

Parents have been encouraged to use electric candles for Halloween. Credit: PA

However, many costumes are still classed as toys so are not subjected to the same fire safety checks as everyday clothing.

Parents are advised a child should "Stop, Drop and Roll" until the flames are out if a costume does catch fire.

Mr Ramanayake added: ”We want children to be as safe as possible this Halloween in their costume, and avoiding exposure to a flame can do that.

"We want you to use LED candles wherever possible. Naked flames can be dangerous at the best of times but they can be a real hazard in the excitement of Halloween.”

Fire service staff have also advised parents and guardians about how to treat burns and scalds:

• Cool the burn with cool running water for up to 20 minutes

• Call for help for any burn larger than a 50p coin

• Cover with cling film, a clean non-fluffy dressing or a cloth

They also state that you should never put ice directly on a burn as it can cause lasting damage and should not apply any creams, toothpaste or butter as they can only deepen the burn.

Tyne and Wear Fire Service are also reminding those trick or treating to stay on footpaths and remain visible to motorists.

Further safety advice and information about the Darker Nights campaign can be found by visiting the TWFRS website.

