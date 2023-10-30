Police are looking to speak to two women after a pushchair was stolen from a hospital maternity ward.

The pushchair was taken from the ward at James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police have released CCTV images of two women who they believe may have information about the incident.

The victim, who had only just purchased the pushchair that day, on 6 September, was in an appointment when the pram was stolen from the reception area.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 178333 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website.

