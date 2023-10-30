A 64-year-old woman is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after being hit by a car near a fast food restaurant drive thru in Newcastle.

The woman was struck by a black Vauxhall Astra close to McDonalds in Byker shortly before 8:50pm on Friday 27 October.

It was reported that the vehicle was leaving the one-way drive-through lane when it collided with the victim.

Emergency services were called to the scene and found a woman who had suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward as investigations continue. Credit: NCJ Media

Sergeant Michael Parnaby of Northumbria Police said: "This is a very serious collision which has left a woman in a critical condition in hospital.

"A number of enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened in the lead up to the collision and establish the full circumstances."

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.Officers are asking for witnesses to come forward and anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist their investigation.Sgt Parnaby added: "We know the area was very busy at the time with lots of people and vehicles so there will be more witnesses who saw what happened. Please help us by getting in touch with police as soon as possible.

"Your information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove vital in the early stages of our investigation."Anyone with information is urged to contact the force via the 'Tell Us Something' page of their website or by calling 101, quoting log number NP-20231027-1157.

