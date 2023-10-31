Man left with broken leg after pulling child out of way of motorbike on footpath

A man was left with a broken leg after he had to pull his child out of the way of an oncoming motorbike on a footpath.

The incident happened in the Hemlington area of Middlesbrough on Friday 29 September.

Police said a motorbike with three people onboard was being ridden on the footpath around Hemlington Lake at about 3:30pm. A father, who was with three children, had to pull one of them out of the way of the bike, resulting in him suffering a broken leg.

The 39-year-old was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment, where he had surgery to his leg.

Police issued an appeal on Tuesday 31 October for information about the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "The bike did not make contact with the man. It was then ridden off and did not stop at the scene.

"The bike rider and two passengers are described as being dressed in camouflage clothing and balaclavas.

"Any witnesses or anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have details of the bike or those riding it or a registration number, is asked to contact PC Larkin from Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 216058."

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

