A Northumbria Police officer with 27 years of service has been dismissed without notice after being caught drink-driving.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Brooks got behind the wheel of a vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit and was caught driving in an area of Seaton Burn, near Newcastle.

The 46-year-old committed the offence on 20 May at Front Street in the village and was banned from driving and fined earlier this year.

Now, a Northumbria Police conduct hearing has ruled the officer will be dismissed without notice.

Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine, who chaired the panel, said: "The public would rightly be concerned if an officer who has acted in this way and received a criminal conviction yet was allowed to continue working as a police officer.

"This kind of conduct is unacceptable behaviour for any serving police officer and is inconsistent with their continuance in service.

"I therefore impose the sanction of dismissal without notice."

Chf Con Jardine said the incident happened while Brooks was off duty, but will "undoubtedly undermine public confidence" in policing.

She acknowledged Brooks had "genuine remorse" and noted his early guilty plea, adding: "The officer presented as sober and alert upon arrest and that the conduct only came to the notice of the police on account of the officer’s ex-partner’s telephone call."

However, she concluded the officer was "responsible for his decisions" and though he submitted he "miscalculated the amount and felt fine to drive", the legal limit was "there for good reason".

"It is not for individuals to conduct their own personal calculation of whether they are fit to drive," she continued.

Chf Con Jardine said the force has run campaigns about the dangers of drink-driving and officers are aware of the requirement not to drink and drive.

Brooks, of Hazlerigg, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court in June. Brooks gave a breath test reading of 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35 micrograms.

The magistrates took his guilty plea into account and disqualified him from driving for 12 months - which could be reduced by three months if Brooks decides to attend a driver training programme. He was also fined £800 and ordered to pay court costs amounting to £1,205.

