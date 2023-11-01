A former Cleveland Police constable convicted of three counts of assault has been barred from serving in any force for life.

Russell Beckett was subject to a gross misconduct hearing on Tuesday 31 October in which he was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to discreditable conduct and integrity.

Chief Constable Mark Webster, who chaired the hearing, imposed a sanction that he would have been dismissed, had he still been serving.

The outcome ensures Beckett will be barred from any future employment by the police service.

Beckett joined Cleveland Police in 2002 and resigned in August this year following a conviction for three counts of common assault in November 2022.

He appealed the conviction in June this year at Newcastle Crown Court, but the court rejected the appeal.

The offences took place in March 2022 and were of a domestic abuse nature. Beckett was suspended shortly after the Domestic Abuse Unit began an investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector John Bonner, Head of Cleveland Police’s Counter Corruption and Vetting Unit, said: “Cleveland Police has a robust approach towards police officers or staff members accused of perpetrating any form of domestic abuse.

"In this case, Beckett had been convicted of three counts of assault, which made it explicitly clear he could no longer continue serving as a police officer.

“Our approach to police officers and staff who perpetrate domestic abuse are such that even in cases where a criminal prosecution is not secured, we will still pursue a conduct investigation.

“The Directorate of Standards and Ethics will continue to strive to protect the public, uphold the highest standards of professional behaviour and firmly deter misconduct."

