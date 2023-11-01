Play Brightcove video

Video by Coffeemad74

A warning has been issued after a number of people were spotted walking on Whitby's East Pier in dangerous weather.

One video, which was shared on social media, captured the moment a woman being swept off her feet by a wave as she walked along Whitby's East Pier.

On Tuesday, the east pier was closed following several incidents involving the public, including children.

With storm Ciarán expected to bring further bad weather, people are being warned to stay away from the water's edge.

Steve Hart, senior coastal operations officer for HM Coastguard, said: "Our advice is if there is a storm weather warning in place and if you don't need to travel, just stay in.

"It's not worth risking your life for a picture or a selfie and it's not worth risking our volunteers lives either, who would potentially have to go out on a rescue and pull you out of the water."

He added: "The weather is going to be bad over the next couple of days. If there's no need to travel or to go near the coast, just stay in. Keep away from the water's edge and keep away from any flood water. It only takes 12 inches to float a car, and to float yourself away."

In South Tyneside, people are also being warned to stay away from the edge of a section of cliffs at Marsden Bay after heavy rain caused parts of the rock face to collapse.

A yellow weather warning for rain will be in place across the North East on Thursday.

