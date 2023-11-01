Shields Ferry suspended due to damage to landing platform

The Shields Ferry has been suspended due to damage caused to the landing.

The service between North and South Shields is not running at the moment after damage to the landing platform on the north side.

A spokesperson for Nexus, which runs the service, said a river swell had damaged a plate on the landing, causing it to come loose.

Engineers are working on site to assess the damage. It is not yet known when the service will resume.

Ferry tickets are being accepted on Metro services.

Huw Lewis, customer services director at Nexus, said: "The Shields Ferry service is currently suspended due to Storm Ciarán .

"The swell has damaged the access ramp on the north landing. We have staff at the site inspecting this and seeing what repairs are required.

A plate has been damaged on the north landing, causing the service to be suspended. Credit: Nexus

“Unfortunately, we have been unable to source a replacement bus service. This has been hampered by the Go North East strike.

"Customers will need to make alternative travel arrangements for now. Ferry tickets are being accepted on Metro services.

“Stagecoach buses 10 and 11 run between North Shields and South Shields and this an alternative customers may want to consider using.

"Updates will be posted on nexus.org.uk and on the Shields Ferry Facebook page as we get them.”

Storm Ciarán is set to hit the North East on Thursday, with yellow weather warnings for rain in place. There is expected to be travel disruption on the roads and the railway in the coming days.

