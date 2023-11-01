A shoplifter has been banned from setting foot inside every Sainsbury's store in the country after "persistent" thefts.

Joseph Tait, 38, was made subject to the order after pleading guilty to shoplifting offences in Newcastle.

Northumbria Police said Tait had "plagued" two branches in the city, targeting the Heaton Road and Chillingham Road stores, taking meat products, cheese and drinks among other items.

A spokesperson for the force said the total financial cost to the stores is an estimated £2,500.

During an appearance at Newcastle Magistrates' Court on 13 September, Tait pleaded guilty to four shoplifting offences, while another 22 were taken into consideration.

At the same court on Wednesday 25 October 25, Tait was made subject to a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) by magistrates.

The order prevents Tait from entering any Sainsbury’s store in the country and requires him to leave any retail premises if asked to do so by staff.Should Tait breach the order he faces arrest and a possible custodial sentence.

Sergeant Gary Sharpe, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are pleased that the CBO has been implemented and Tait is now banned from setting foot inside the shops which he was previously targeting.

“Law-abiding members of the public including those working in these businesses should not have to endure this sort of behaviour with it impacting their day-to-day lives and these new conditions mean they will no longer have to.

“Tait’s persistent criminality has been an increasing concern to residents and businesses in the Heaton area and should he choose to ignore the conditions of the order, he risks further punishment, including a custodial sentence.

“We would also like to thank all of the members of the public and shop staff who assisted in our investigation which has ultimately helped to secure the granting of the CBO.”Sgt Sharpe added: “We hope that this offers reassurance to the wider community that, as a force, we will continue to do all we can to act on any concerns raised and bring effective justice against prolific offenders such as Tait.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “Businesses and retailers, and those working for them, shouldn’t have to be subject to this consistent law-breaking behaviour.

“This outcome will bring relief to staff and customers, both of whom should not be subject to such actions on a daily basis.

“We want our region and high streets to be attractive places for businesses and trade, and taking swift action against such individuals is vital to making that possible.”

