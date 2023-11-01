Two further arrests have been made in connection with the felling of the tree at Sycamore Gap in Northumberland.

The tree, which had been growing close to Hadrian's Wall, was felled overnight between 27 and 28 September in what police believe was a deliberate act of vandalism.

On Tuesday 31 October two men in their 30s were arrested in connection with the incident. They have been released on police bail as inquiries continue.

It follows the arrests of a teenage boy and a man in his 60s last month.

No one has been charged in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies, of Northumbria Police, said: “The loss of Sycamore Gap has been felt deeply across the community as well as further afield.

“As a force, we have seen many touching tributes from those who have detailed what this iconic landmark meant for them personally and for our region.

“We’ve been working tirelessly to identify anyone responsible and bring them into police custody and we are committed to getting justice.

“I hope this recent wave of arrests demonstrates just how much work has been undertaken by our dedicated specialist teams in what has, so far, been a very difficult and complex investigation.”

The Sycamore Gap tree was one of the most photographed in the country. Credit: PA

Det Ch Insp Fenney-Menzies added: “As always, we would continue to encourage any members of the public with information which may assist to get in touch – if you’ve seen or heard anything suspicious, we’d like to know.

“I’d also like to remind the public that this remains a live investigation so, for that reason, please avoid any speculation both in the community and on social media.

“Any information – no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be – could prove absolutely crucial to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting log NP-20230928-0295.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...