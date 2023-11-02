Two teenagers were treated by paramedics at a Middlesbrough FC game after they were allegedly assaulted by three men.

The incident is reported to have happened at about 5:05pm, after Boro's match against Stoke City on Saturday 28 October.

The boys, who are 14 and 17, were walking with a grandparent towards the west stand car park at the Riverside stadium to see the Stoke City players getting on the team coach when they were approached by the men, who are believed to be Middlesbrough fans.

They are reported to have assaulted the teenagers by hitting them, causing one of them to fall backwards into a black Range Rover which was parked in the car park.

Paramedics at the club treated the boys at the scene.

Officers are appealing for witnesses, as well as the owner of the black Range Rover, who may have dash cam footage which could assist the investigation.

The first suspect is described as a white male aged in his early twenties, 5ft 11” tall, of slim build with dark ginger hair which was straight but curled at the front. He was wearing a dark green coat and navy jeans.

The second suspect is described as a white male, early twenties, medium build and around 6ft tall with dark hair and wearing a smart, black coat.

The third male suspect is described as white, 6ft tall and bald, aged in his early forties with a green coat and navy jeans.

Officers are continuing with CCTV inquiries and would appeal to anyone with information to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 072476.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

