A number of firework displays have been cancelled or rescheduled due to poor weather.

Displays which were planned to take place this weekend have been cancelled or rescheduled due to rain brough by Storm Ciarán.

The organisers of several events said they had no choice but to cancel due to the ground becoming sodden from torrential rain.

An event at Beamish Hall in County Durham was scheduled to take place over three days from 5-7 November but has been cancelled. A full refund will be issued, organisers said.

Stanley Events said their display can no longer go ahead due to the "severe wet weather" of the last few weeks, which has made the ground conditions at its planned location unsafe.

However, they have rescheduled the event to Saturday 11 November. A spokesperson said: "We apologies for the inconvenience this has caused to thousands of families and are looking forward to welcoming you all to the event on 11 November from 5pm for the same great experience as we’ve provided for you all in previous years."

Spennymoor Town Council have also cancelled their firework display altogether.

A spokesperson said: "Following site visits to check the impact of the inclement weather on High Whitworth playing fields, conditions have been deemed it unsafe to stage Sunday’s fireworks."

Meanwhile, on Tyneside, the annual fireworks at Segedunum, in Wallsend, have been cancelled this evening - Thursday 2 November - and postponed until tomorrow evening when it is hoped the worst of the storm's wind and rain will have passed.

