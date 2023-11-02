A woman in her 60s was left with a broken shoulder after she was hit by a car.

The pedestrian was injured in a collision in Stockton, on Teesside on Saturday 30 September.

The 69-year-old was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees where it was confirmed she had a broken shoulder.

Police have now issued an appeal for witnesses to the collision, which happened in North Shore Road at about 4:10pm, to come forward.

The vehicle involved in the collision is believed to have been a white or gold Corsa-type car.

Anyone with dash cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 195383.

