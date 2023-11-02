Motorists are facing disruption due to heavy rain causing flooding on roads across the region.

There are delays on both the A1 and A19, while LNER rail passengers have also been advised not to travel due to Storm Ciarán.

Highways England is advising anyone planning to travel today to plan their journeys.

The A19 has delays in both directions between the A179 at Sheraton and the A181 at Castle Eden due to flooding.

Lanes have now reopened southbound. However, one lane remains closed northbound.

There are also delays on the A1(M) around Bowburn, in County Durham. One lane had been closed due to flooding but has now reopened. There are still delays in the area.

There are also reports the A66 is closed due to flooding. The westbound carriageway is closed from the A1(M) at Scotch Corner, in North Yorkshire, and Barnard Castle.

The Shields Ferry service is also suspended due to swells on the River Tyne.

Huw Lewis, customer services director at Nexus, which runs the service, said: "The Shields Ferry service is currently suspended due to Storm Ciarán.

"The swell on the River Tyne has reached two metres and the crew decided in the interests of safety to stop the crossings.

“Ferry tickets are being accepted on Metro services. We are trying to arrange a replacement bus service, but this has been hampered by the Go North East strike.

“Stagecoach buses 10 and 11 run between North Shields and South Shields and this an alternative customers may want to consider using.

"Updates will be posted on nexus.org.uk and on the Shields Ferry Facebook page as we get them.”

LNER has warned that its services may be cancelled or delayed due to the weather.

People are being advised not to travel on Thursday and Friday. Tickets for LNER services are valid until Tuesday 7 November.

There are several flood alerts in place across the region, including for the lower River Wear in County Durham, the rivers Pont and Blyth in Northumberland, the Tyne and Wear coast, the River Gaunless in County Durham and Middlesbrough Becks on Teesside.

There are flood warnings in place for the River Ouse in York and at Roker, in Sunderland, where people are advised properties are at risk of flooding.

