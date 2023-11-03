A 57-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a crash in Middlesbrough.

The cyclist was involved in a collision with a Seat Leon in Trimdon Avenue just after 3:15pm on Thursday 2 November.

He suffered a serious head injury and is receiving treatment at James Cook University Hospital.

Cleveland Police said the incident involved a Seat Leon, which was travelling towards Acklam Road and approaching the cut at Honister Grove when the cyclist came out of the cut and the collision took place.

Anyone with information, doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist inquiries is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting the reference 218164.

