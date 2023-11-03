Play Brightcove video

Footage from Durham Police

An HGV driver has been banned after he was seen driving erratically while almost four times the drink drive limit.

Marius Viorel Amarie almost collided with multiple traffic islands and came close to tipping his vehicle while driving between Heighington and Aycliffe village, near Darlington on Friday 27 October.

A member of the public had called Durham Police with concerns.

An officer attended and caught up with Amarie as he attempted to navigate a roundabout in Heighington Lane, almost tipping over as he mounted the kerb.

In custody Amarie blew 131 on his breath test. The legal drink drive limit is 35.

The 38-year-old, from Romania, was charged with drink driving. He appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Monday 30 October and pleaded guilty.

He was banned from driving for three years and given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

