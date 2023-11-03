A shop worker was spat on in a "vile and disgusting" attack after telling a barred customer to leave.

Ashley Carr had been banned from Home Bargains, in Gateshead but went to the store anyway on 1 June this year.

A manager approached her and told her to leave and tried to usher her out. However, Carr became abusive and then spat on her, a court heard.

Kevin Wardlaw, prosecuting, told Newcastle Crown Court: "There was a disagreement, resulting in the defendant spitting towards her. It landed on her back."

The victim said in a statement: "I don't come to work to be spat on. It's vile and disgusting. I was concerned about disease being passed on."

Ashley Carr was jailed for 13 months. Credit: NCJ MEDIA SYDICATION

Carr was also sentenced for a burglary of a home in Gateshead. She smashed a window with a hammer on 18 June and when the victim returned home discovered items including pots, pans, plates and a firestick had been stolen.

She said in a victim statement: "I don't feel safe in my own home, I'm terrified. I can't eat or sleep and I'm fearful for my cat's safety and won't let her outside.

"This crime has made me suicidal. I feel empty and broken and worried something further will happen."

Carr, 37, of Coatsworth Court, Gateshead, who has 49 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to common assault on the shop worker and burglary. She was jailed for a total of 13 months.

Sue Hirst, defending, said: "She had an extremely troubled background and has PTSD. She's a lady who's vulnerable. She's on methadone and has had an alcohol detoxification."

