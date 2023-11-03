Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak with following reports of a woman being bitten by a dog.

The woman was walking her dog on Hawthorn Drive, Dunston, in Gateshead, shortly before 6pm on Saturday 23 September when she was approached by a man who was also walking his dog.

The dog reportedly jumped at the woman and bit her on the upper part of her right leg, leaving behind teeth marks and bruising.

The man and the dog then left but the woman was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries before being discharged.

Police have now released an image of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Officers are asking the man in the image or anyone who knows him to come forward by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 119677W/23. Alternatively, visit the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website.

