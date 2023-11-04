A woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Gateshead.

Police were called shortly before 12:45pm on Friday 3 November after receiving a report of a disturbance between three people outside of a retail premises in the Trafford area of Allerdene.

Emergency services attended the scene and found a man in his 30s with non-life-threatening injuries. The man remains in hospital for treatment.

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody at this time. Officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance and carry out enquiries.

Northumbria Police say those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website, or by calling 101, quoting log NP-20231103-0445.”

