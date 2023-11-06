Fenwick has revealed its annual 2023 Christmas window.

This year, the window in Newcastle's Northumberland Street, is themed around children's book The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

The window was unveiled to invited guests and online on Sunday and will be on display to the public from Monday 6 November until January 2024.

A scene from The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, which is the theme of this year's Fenwick Christmas window. Credit: Fenwicks

The window is based on the children's classic story by CS Lewis, featuring Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy's adventures in Narnia.

Mia Fenwick, chief marketing officer at Fenwick, said: "Our Christmas windows are a celebration of the importance of storytelling.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the joy of reading once again, by bringing the classic Chronicles of Narnia to Newcastle and to viewers tuning in from our global Fenwick community.

"The Chronciles of Narnia fantasy series, imagined by CS Lewis, brings together readers of all ages, inviting them into an enchanted land filled with mesmerising characters, who teach us all about courage, kindness, family and the thrill of adventure."

Paul Baptiste, head of creative, said: "It's been a joy to explore the fantastical world containing such amazing characters, wonderful scenery, and incredible storytelling to create a window to remember, featuring a few special surprises."

Christmas returns to Narnia after the long winter. Credit: Fenwicks

A soundtrack for the window was arranged by Newcastle-based conductor, Tim Burke and performed by The Glasshouse community choir, Voices of the River’s Edge, and orchestra Royal Northern Sinfonia.

The shop is also working with North East charity Seven Stories – The National Centre for Children’s Books, which is running a competition to celebrate this year's window theme.

The charity is also putting on a 45-minute performance based on characters from the book for seven schools in the area.

