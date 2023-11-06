James Arthur is set to return home to Teesside to play a concert as part of his world tour.

The singer will play at the Riverside Stadium, the home of Middlesbrough Football Club, on 8 June as part of his Bitter Sweet Love tour.

The songwriter, from Redcar, will be supported by McFly and Lauran Hibberd.

The 2012 X Factor winner said: “It's truly unbelievable. I don't think that I can put it into words.

"As someone who came to the Riverside as a young lad with a season ticket and walked through the turnstiles, it’s just crazy to think that people are going to be walking through the turnstiles to watch me perform.

"It’s very much like the end of a movie, a full circle moment. It has been bit of a pipe dream of mine to play my team’s ground; I'm really honoured.”

Helena Bowman, head of business operations at Middlesbrough FC, said: “This is another great act we’ve attracted to Middlesbrough, and it’s a real delight to see James returning home to Teesside to wow his adoring home crowds.

“This latest announcement goes to show how we're serious about attracting the best to the region - and it all goes to help boost our town even more. I for one can't wait to have Take That back in front of a packed stadium."

Previous acts to play at the stadium include The Arctic Monkeys in June 2023 and The Killers in 2022, while Take That will be performing in 2024.

