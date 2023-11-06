A Newcastle nightclub's licence is under threat after council officials accused its bosses of "mismanagement" which poses a danger to women.

Chinawhite, which moved into the city's Assembly Rooms in 2021, was accused of promoting attitudes that are linked to violence against women.

The venue's licence is now being reviewed.

Newcastle City Council licensing manager Jonathan Bryce aired concerns about numerous police incidents in the vicinity of the Fenkle Street club - earlier this year Newcastle United club captain Jamaal Lascelles was reportedly attacked after leaving Chinawhite.

The review is currently open to consultation and could ultimately lead to Chinawhite’s licence being modified, suspended, or even revoked.

Chinawhite managing director James Spallone has said it would be “inappropriate” to respond to the licence review while proceedings are ongoing.

In his request for the review to be launched, Mr Bryce criticises a Chinawhite social media promotion in 2022 that included “pictures and videos of a sexual nature” that “promote attitudes that are linked to violence against women”.

The review has been brought on the basis that the mismanagement of the premises undermines "the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public nuisance and the protection of children from harm”.

He wrote: “Newcastle is a White Ribbon accredited city and the Chinawhite marketing materials directly work against council aspirations of keeping women and girls safe.”

Mr Bryce's review raised issues with the “inappropriateness” of the promotion of club events.

He also lists a number of “concerns of complaints and disorder outside or in the vicinity” of Chinawhite.

They include a woman claiming she was attacked in the club by a male patron on New Year’s Eve 2021, video footage of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian outside Chinawhite and showing one man “using what appears to be a pole as a weapon to strike another individual” in March 2022.

He also references a further “mass brawl” near the club on 24 September 2023 and a further incident which “involved patrons being ejected from the premises and a vehicle being driven at patrons, Security Industry Authority (SIA) door personnel and Chinawhite staff”.

The club temporarily closed after an incident which saw a vehicle being driven at patrons, on the door security and Chinawhite staff.

At this time they agreed to council measures including the installation of bollards and planters outside, a review of its social media content, and a full internal investigation.

Mr Bryce further claims that Chinawhite is in breach of its licence by having had externally promoted events at the premises, not adhered to entrance and search policies, and not prevented large crowds of people congregating outside on Fenkle Street.

