A cannabis farm believed to be worth £50,000 has been discovered by a drone at a property in Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police seized 60 cannabis plants and equipment from the property on Falkland Street, after a drone identified an unusual heat source.

It was also discovered that the electric had been bypassed to a neighbouring power supply.

Sergeant John Sproson, Cleveland Police, said: “We are extremely pleased to have stopped these drugs from potentially getting onto the streets of Middlesbrough.

"Often finding a cannabis farm can stop potential organised criminal gangs from exploiting people into growing farms for their own financial gain.

“We would always urge anyone who might have information regarding cannabis farms or drugs activity in their area to contact us so that this can be acted upon, and we can stop further dangerous drugs from getting into our towns.”

This comes days after officers made six arrests and seized more than 300 cannabis plants, valued at more than £400,000, in Hartlepool.

The property has since been made safe with cooperation from the electricity board.

Police are urging the public to look out for signs that can indicate a premises is being used as a cannabis farm. This may include frost or snow clearing quicker than neighbouring property's roofs in colder weather.

