A baby was struck in the face and injured during an alleged shop theft in Northumberland.

The seven-month-old baby was being held by its mother at the time of the incident, which happened on 13 September, in Bedlington.

Issuing an appeal, Northumbria Police said a man was reported to have entered the Spar, on Station Road, at 10:05am and helped himself to several items.

The force said: " After leaving without paying, and making his way past the Post Office, the offender has then crossed paths with a woman, who was carrying her seven-month-old baby.

"The offender has then reportedly struck the child, causing facial injuries, in his hurry to make off from the scene."

Officers have now released an image of a man who was in the area at the time and could have information which could assist the investigation.

The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact police by calling 101 or using the ‘Tell us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website, quoting crime reference 115171D/23.

