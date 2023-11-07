Newcastle United's Champions League hopes hang in the balance after a 2-0 defeat away to Borussia Dortmund.

Goals from Niclas Füllkrug and Julian Brandt sealed the victory with the Magpies now three points behind the German side in the race for the knockout rounds.

Newcastle had their chances but Dortmund were good value for the three points that put them in control of Group F with two matches still to play.

Much of the focus before kick-off focused on the injury crisis that has engulfed the Newcastle squad and Eddie Howe certainly raised eyebrows with his team selection. Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento earned first starts in the Champions League as attacking talents Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almirón dropped to the bench.

Newcastle players line up ahead of kick-off. Credit: PA

The atmosphere at the Signal Iduna Park has a reputation for having one of the most formidable atmospheres in European football but the opening stages did not match the surroundings. Both teams largely cancelled each other out with few clear-cut opportunities created.

Nick Pope has been heroic at points during the Magpies' Champions League adventure and he was the first goalkeeper called into action, making two simple saves from Füllkrug and Karim Adeyemi.

The chances were symptomatic of the home side's increasing control of proceedings and it would not be long until they found a breakthrough. A defensive mix-up allowed Marcel Sabitzer to find space in the box and his cutback was smashed home by Füllkrug for his first-ever goal in the competition.

The moment gave Newcastle a chance to reset and Howe's men started to work themselves back into the game. Captain Jamaal Lascelles had a header well-saved by Gregor Kobel as the Magpies earned themselves more possession around the 18-yard box.

Newcastle fashioned their best chance of the half just before the half-time whistle. Lascelles found Joelinton in the box after a corner, but the Brazilian's header could not beat Kobel who produced a magnificent save.

Eddie Howe's changes were unable to affect the outcome of the match. Credit: PA

With a win crucial to his sides' chances Howe did not hesitate to make changes at half-time. Gordon and Almirón emerged to replace Callum Wilson and previously yellow-carded Hall.

The duo's introduction almost produced immediate results. Joe Willock was inches away from connecting with Livramento's cutback after good play down the right while Almirón fired wide just moments later.

There was a real ebb and flow and both sides had opportunities. Pope made strong saves from Brandt and Felix Nmecha but it was Newcastle who created the best opportunity.

Livramento, who started on the wing, had become the Magpies' biggest threat since returning to his more natural right-back berth and his excellent cross was met by Joelinton in the six-yard box but the Brazilian headed wide with the goal at his mercy. It was Newcastle's best chance of the game and one they would go on to rue.

Joelinton spurned the Magpies' best chance of the game. Credit: PA

Dortmund became increasingly content to play on the counter with Newcastle committing more and more men forward as they tried to find an equaliser. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was from here that the Black and Yellow found the clincher.

Kieran Trippier's poor free kick was easily cleared by the Dortmund defence with Brandt leading a two-on-one charge alongside Sabitzer. The German international decided to take the shot on himself and fired home. It was little more than the Bundesliga side deserved after a strong performance.

Brandt's strike killed off any momentum the Magpies had as they slumped to a second straight defeat in the competition. Howe may feel his team will have to win each of their last two matches to have any chance of progression now, starting with an away tie against PSG in three weeks' time.

