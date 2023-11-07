Mum of murdered woman supports harsher punishment for killers

A mum whose daughter was raped and murdered has supported proposals that will see killers with sexual or sadistic motives spend the rest of their lives in prison - as outlined in the King's speech.

Stephen Ling murdered Joanne Tulip in a horrific attack at his home in Stamfordham, Northumberland on Christmas Day, 1997.

Ling, who was 23 at the time of the killing, admitted to raping 29-year-old Joanne but he only stood trial for the greater charge of murder.

Despite being told by the judge at the time of his sentencing that he will "never be released so long as it is thought you constitute a danger to women", Ling was never placed on the sex offender's register.

Since Joanne (left) was killed, her mother Doreen (right) has since campaigned for reform to the criminal justice system. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Today, Joanne's mother Doreen Soulsby is supporting harsher punishments for criminals under new legislation that would allow ministers to block the release of serious offenders.

The proposed measures, which will also include forcing criminals to appear in the dock and prevent prisoners from marrying, were featured in King Charles' speech at the State Opening of Parliament.

This was King Charles's first time delivering the speech, which outlines the government's plan for the year ahead, as monarch.

Joanne's convicted killer did not want to attend his parole hearing heard in public last year as he argued it would trigger 'negative thoughts' for him.

Since her death, Joanne's mother Doreen Soulsby has since campaigned for reform to the criminal justice system.

Doreen is part of the 'Killed Women' campaign which raises awareness of the 'injustice' for bereaved families whose daughters, mothers, sisters or other relatives have been killed by men. She also took part in a parole system review in 2020, calling for 'openness' in high-profile cases.

"In the beginning, it's like an open wound in your head," Ms Soulsby told ITV Tyne Tees. "And then as the years go by, it's always there, but you just get better at living with it.

"Anger crept in when I thought I have got to do something about this rape not going through court. So that's when I tried campaigning, but I didn't get anywhere.

"By the time I got to see Keir Starmer there had been some years elapse and it had been too long, I would need new evidence. I thought, how am I going to get new evidence?

Doreen began fighting for change in her daughters memory after she learned Ling won't be on the sex offender's register if he was released. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"I've been banging on about this to ministers, even the Prime Minister. I've sent letters, been speaking at victim's conferences and everything.

"There is zero transparency in the justice system for victims. You don't get to know anything it's a secret.

"There's a brick wall that goes up after they go to prison and you don't even know what prison they're in."

While this reform will not impact Ling, MP for Hexham Guy Opperman insists this is a huge turning point in how offenders will be treated in criminal law.

He said: "You can't do legislation retrospectively in criminal justice matters, that is just a fact of life that all governments accept and have come to terms with.

"What we can do is to legislate so that other people do not go through this again and that's what we are doing."

The Victim and Prisoners' Bill reforms include victims having access to information on offenders’ progress and status, providing ministers with a veto over the release of the most dangerous criminals and adding ex-police and prison officers to the parole board.

