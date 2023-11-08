Rail services on the East Coast Main Line are disrupted due to a landslip.

The northbound line between Darlington and Newcastle is closed for repair due to the incident in the Newton Aycliffe area, forcing services to use the single southbound line.

Some LNER and CrossCountry services are continuing to run between Darlington and Newcastle in both directions. Ticket acceptance is in place between different operators, but passengers are encouraged to check online or via their operator’s social media channels for up-to-date information.

Disruption is expected to continue on into Thursday as Network Rail works to repair the damage.

Paul Rutter, route director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “Our teams are working hard to repair damage to the railway in Aycliffe. While we want to minimise disruption to travellers, the safety of passengers is our top priority.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this will cause to journeys and we want to thank passengers for their patience and understanding while we carry out this vital work.”

A spokesperson on behalf of train operators added: “We want to thank our passengers for their patience as Network Rail carries out essential work to the railway in Aycliffe. There is a reduced service in place which is expected to continue into Thursday.

“We are advising passengers to check before they travel with National Rail Enquiries or via their train operator.”

