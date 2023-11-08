Play Brightcove video

Watch Katie Cole's report from 8 November 2023.

A project has sought to highlight the contribution of people of African descent in Newcastle through a walking tour.

The tour highlights the impact of the likes of Muhammad Ali and anti-slavery campaigners on the city.

While Ali may be the most famous, having visited the city in 1977, other important faces are also represented including Ida B. Wells, Olaudah Equiano and Ira Aldridge.

The walk makes several stops across the city. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Organiser Beverley Pratt Goldstein, from African Lives in Northern England, hopes that those in attendance will learn something from the walk.

She said: "We hope they will take away an appreciation of the African contribution to the North East and to Newcastle. An appreciation of racism and resilience and friendship.

"When you are walking around Newcastle you know you are walking in the footsteps of great people of African descent who have built this city, built this North East and built this country."

Ms Goldstein has worked with Historic England to create the route, which is one of two trails in the city teaching participants about lesser-known lives.

"Unfortunately it is part of history that was never written," participant Edwina Forde said. "Therefore young children have never really known their history. So it is very important for everyone to be aware of it."

