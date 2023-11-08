Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a historic building in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police received reports of a fire at Wesley Chapel, on Wesley Square, in the town, at around 6pm on Tuesday 7 November.

Officers attended alongside Cleveland Fire Brigade and closed Wesley Square and Victoria Road while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Three males, two aged 15 and one aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of arson and they have been bailed with conditions.

The area has been cordoned off and road closures remained in place on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "Officers would like to thank the community for their patience whilst they have been dealing with the incident."

Wesley Chapel, also known as the old Wesley nightclub, is a Grade II-listed building which was undergoing a multimillion-pound redevelopment.

Built in 1873, the Victorian Methodist chapel had stood empty for several years following a fire in 2017 which gutted the interior and roof structure.

A £4m scheme was underway to transform the derelict building into a hotel.

Anyone with information should contact us on 101, quoting reference number 221645.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...