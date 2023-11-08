The Tyne and Wear Metro system could grind to a halt if an engineers strike goes ahead later this month.

It is understood the proposed industrial action, by the workforce's Unite union members, has the potential to shut the system down completely.

The trade union announced on Tuesday 7 November that its members were preparing to take strike action over pay.

Engineers on the Metro are employed by Stadler Rail which Unite said had failed to make what they considered to be a fair pay offer.

They said the company had seen an increase of 13.4 per cent in their funding from the publicly funded Nexus transport group. Unite has also criticised Stadler Rail for seeking to make adverse changes to pay anniversary dates.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Stadler received an above inflation increase in funding from the Nexus transport group which is publicly funded. Yet it is refusing to offer a decent pay rise to our members who do highly skilled and safety critical work.

“Stadler need to take a long hard look at itself and think about our members who keep the trains running on the Newcastle Metro.”

Engineering staff began an overtime ban on Monday.

A new pay offer has been made by Stadler Rail, which is currently under consideration by members, but Unite has made it clear that unless the new offer is accepted, industrial action will begin on 20 November for one week.

Further strike action could occur at later dates. The ballot on the new pay offer closes at midday on 9 November.

A Stadler spokesperson said: “For the benefit of the region, we are continuing to work with our union partners to avoid industrial action at Gosforth Metro depot.

"Constructive talks have taken place and we have made an improved pay offer for them to put to their members.

"The contingency plan that we have implemented following the overtime ban has ensured that services remain unaffected by this action, and we remain hopeful that our offer will be accepted by members later this week.”

A Nexus spokesperson said: “We urge Stadler and the Unite union to get around the table and resolve this dispute. We will let customers know in advance if there is going to be any disruption to Metro services.”

