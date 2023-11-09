An appeal has been launched to reunite an "extremely lucky" cat with its family after it was rescued from a trap near Sunderland.

Steve - as he has been named by his rescuers at the RSPCA - escaped serious injury after becoming entangled in a spring trap at an allotment in Houghton-le-Spring.

The cat was "desperately trying to free himself" from metal device, which had attached to his front leg, before becoming lodged in the branch of a tree leaving him unable to move.

Residents in Hunter Street, which is near the allotments, alerted the RSPCA of the incident after they heard his cries of distress on 30 October.

The spring trap, which is not illegal but is thought to have been incorrectly set, was successfully removed from the cat's limb. Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA said the cat was in a highly agitated state and it's paw had swollen to more than twice its normal size when it was rushed for urgent veterinary treatment at Wrights’ Vets in Birtley.

The spring trap, which is not illegal but is thought to have been incorrectly set, was successfully removed from the cat's limb and x-rays have revealed he "miraculously" had not suffered any fractures.

While the charity is pleased with the successful rescue mission, they are now appealing to find the cat's owners as he is not microchipped.

The cat had climbed onto a fence at an allotment in Houghton-le-Spring with the his paw caught in the trap. Credit: RSPCA

Rachael Hurst, RSPCA Inspector, said: “Apart from some swelling and bruising and a missing toenail on his back foot, which we think was probably caused as he struggled to free himself, Steve was extremely lucky not to sustain more serious injuries.

"He was crying out in pain when we got there, it really was a distressing sight, and we’re extremely grateful to the concerned residents who promptly raised the alarm and the fantastic team at Wrights’ Vets for their excellent care.

“Steve is such a friendly cat and otherwise healthy and in very good condition, so it’s hard to believe there isn’t a family out there somewhere who is missing him.

“While it’s not an illegal trap in itself, it’s likely this device has been set illegally as they should only be put in an artificial or natural tunnel which is fit for purpose and secured to the ground in order to avoid catching non-target species like poor Steve.

“This particular trap was old and rusty and didn’t look like it had been well maintained. It may have been left out for some time and just forgotten about.

“We’d people to be vigilant and to keep an eye out for similar devices which might have been set in the area. It may not be illegal to own this trap but domestic animals can fall foul of them and they are unforgiving."

The RSPCA are urging anyone who recognised the cat to contact 0300 1234 999 quoting incident number 01177411.

