A man has been arrested following a suspected arson attack at a nightclub in County Durham.

The fire broke out at Vibe, in Peterlee, just after 1am on Thursday 9 November.

The venue in Bede Way was damaged in the incident.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident, which Durham Police said it was treating as a suspected arson.

A spokesperson from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said, “We can confirm at 1:09am this morning (November 9), our control room received reports of a fire at a premises on Bede Way, Peterlee.

"Two fire engines from Peterlee fire station attended the incident. Upon arrival crews used breathing apparatus and high-pressure hose reel to extinguish the fire. Our last crew left the scene at 3:15am. We are assisting our colleagues at Durham Constabulary with their investigations into the cause of the fire."

A Durham Police spokesperson said: "Officers are treating the fire as arson and an investigation has been launched.

"A man in his thirties has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...